Taste of Nappanee & Spring Artisan Market returns this weekend

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, head to Nappanee.

The Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisan Market will take place Saturday at The Barns at Nappanee.

There will be more than 60 vendors selling handmade goods.

Food trucks will be offering samples and food for sale.

There will also be live music and plenty of fun for the kids to enjoy.

“Supporting local is so important, and a lot of these vendors had a really rough year,” said Cami Mechling, executive director of Visit Nappanee. “It’s a really great event.”

Taste of Nappanee and the Spring Artisan Market will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15th.

Admission is free.

