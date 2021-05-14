Advertisement

Suit can proceed against former SBPD officer in deadly crash

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - A federal appeals court has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit can proceed against a former South Bend police officer who killed a young mother when he ran a red light, crashing into her vehicle.

The Chicago-based U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge’s March 2020 ruling that found former Officer Justin Gorny could not be held liable for 22-year-old Erica Flores’ death in July 2018.

Gorny was pursuing a suspected speeder going up to 98 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone without using his emergency siren or lights when the crash happened.

Flores’ family sued Gorny and the City of South Bend back in February 2019.

