Suit can proceed against former SBPD officer in deadly crash

Ind. (WNDU) - A federal appeals court has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit can proceed against a former South Bend police officer who killed a young mother when he ran a red light, crashing into her vehicle.

The Chicago-based U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge’s March 2020 ruling that found former Officer Justin Gorny could not be held liable for 22-year-old Erica Flores’ death in July 2018.

Gorny was pursuing a suspected speeder going up to 98 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone without using his emergency siren or lights when the crash happened.

Flores’ family sued Gorny and the City of South Bend back in February 2019.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.