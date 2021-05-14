Advertisement

South Bend airport receives $13 million federal grant

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The federal government has set aside more than $13-million for improvements at the South Bend International Airport.

In the past, the airport improvement grants covered 95-percent of the cost of a project.

This year’s grant will cover 100-percent.

“This funding is going to fund the reconstruction and realignment of their taxi-way bravo, and this is an important safety and efficiency project for the airport. Because it really changes the structure around the terminal to allow aircraft to move around the terminal much more efficiently and easily,” says Winsome Lenfert with the FAA.

Construction is expected to begin as soon as October.

