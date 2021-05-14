Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for missing woman

Desiree Moore
Desiree Moore(Merrillville Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Desiree Moore, a 29-year-old woman who was last seen on Wednesday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

From the Merrillville Police Department at 12:24 p.m. Friday:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Merrillville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Desiree Moore, a 29 year old black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray shirt with two red numbers on the front, black leggings and burgundy gym shoes.

Desiree is missing from Merrillville, Indiana which is 142 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:15 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Desiree Moore, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3531 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

