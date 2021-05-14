Senator Braun releases statement in support of suspended teacher

Ind. (WNDU) - Senator Mike Braun is calling for the reinstatement of a suspended South Bend teacher.

Last night, we told you about a teacher who was suspended for bringing in a Right to Life Michiana speaker to their health class at Clay High School.

The school corporation says the teacher should have asked permission and simply didn’t do that.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings called the visit unauthorized and says the teacher is on leave pending an investigation.

In a statement, Senator Braun says “the classroom should be a place that holds a diversity of thought, and students should be given all possible resources to make their own informed decisions.

“Teachers must not be unfairly targeted because of politics, and I am calling for this teacher’s immediate reinstatement.”

