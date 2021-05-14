Advertisement

Senator Braun releases statement in support of suspended teacher

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Senator Mike Braun is calling for the reinstatement of a suspended South Bend teacher.

Last night, we told you about a teacher who was suspended for bringing in a Right to Life Michiana speaker to their health class at Clay High School.

The school corporation says the teacher should have asked permission and simply didn’t do that.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings called the visit unauthorized and says the teacher is on leave pending an investigation.

In a statement, Senator Braun says “the classroom should be a place that holds a diversity of thought, and students should be given all possible resources to make their own informed decisions.

“Teachers must not be unfairly targeted because of politics, and I am calling for this teacher’s immediate reinstatement.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

Hoosier Lottery
Mega Millions jackpot hits $430 million
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
More Summer-like Weather
How protected are you if you are fully vaccinated?
Vaccine Tracker: What risk do unvaccinated people pose to the public?
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast