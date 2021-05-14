Riley High School football players pour into kids at neighborhood event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Riley High School football team spent Thursday night pouring into kids at a neighborhood event hosted by Living Stones Church.

Players read books, blew bubbles and played games with the kids.

“It feels great honestly. I was at that position as a little kid looking up to football players and now that I get to be that football player they look up to feels pretty nice,” said Riley High School Football Player Brandon Wirth.

The St. Joseph County Public Library was also at the event to promote its summer reading program.

“The neighborhood is important to us and we want to be out in the neighborhood, not just behind our doors...We just wanted to give our kids an opportunity to get out of the house and connect with other neighbors. Meet someone that they maybe haven’t met before and just hopefully establish relationships...There is amazing stuff happening in our neighborhoods all around us and let’s celebrate that. Let’s give the kids local role models to look up to,” said Director of Ministries at Living Stones Church Angie Medors.

The church is planning to host more events this summer.

