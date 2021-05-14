Advertisement

Pat Kavanagh is Notre Dame men’s lacrosse’s offensive key

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pat Kavanagh has been the spark for Notre Dame’s offense all season long and is a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award given to the nation’s top lacrosse player.

He leads the team with 59 points from 23 goals and 36 assists.

During their regular season finale, Kavanagh set a program record for most points in a game with 10.

He’s also Notre Dame’s all-time single season assist leader.

Oh, and he’s only a sophomore.

Heading in to the first round, Irish head coach Kevin Corrigan says Kavanagh is the leader the Irish need.

“He’s good with the ball,” Corrigan said. “He’s good without the ball. He keeps the ball moving. So he allows other people to play their best in the course and the style that he encourages just by the way that he plays. When your best player is an unselfish guy who you know works really hard, does all the little things, gets ground balls and rides and does those things and that permeates. It’s like great leadership.”

Kavanagh and the Irish take on Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday at 5 p.m. in Denver on ESPNU.

