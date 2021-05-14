Offensive woes continue in 10-1 loss to Beloit

BELOIT, WI – Another lackluster performance by the South Bend Cubs (2-6) offense led to the Beloit Snappers (5-4) beating the Cubs for the third straight time to start the series.

Kyle Nicolas, a second round pick by the Marlins in 2020 picked up the win and started the game perfect through the first 4.2 innings.

D.J. Artis lost hit bat on a swing on the first pitch of the game, and you could say that was an omen of what was to follow tonight.

Connor Scott singled to start the fourth and Bubba Hollins was hit by a pitch as Beloit got the first two batters aboard in the inning. Two hits later it was 2-0 Snappers and Beloit would hold on to the lead the rest of the way.

Jacob Olson (2-4, 2 2B, R) scored the Cubs lone run in the fifth inning and was the first Cub to reach base with a two-out double in the fifth. He is now 4-11 in the series with four doubles and five of his six hits on the season have been two-baggers.

Up 2-1 Beloit scored five runs across the next two innings to take a commanding 7-1 lead, and added three more runs in the eighth inning despite not recording a hit in the frame.

Ricky Aracena, Scott, Nic Ready and Devin Hairston all scored twice for the Snappers who improved to 3-0 at Pohlman Field.

Tyler Durna (0-3, BB) returned to the lineup for South Bend and reached for the sixth straight game. Chase Strumpf, Luis Vazquez and Cam Balego remained out of the lineup.

Juan Gamez came in for his South Bend Cubs debut, the right-hander was signed by the Cubs in October of 2020 and spent some time in South Bend this spring with the Chicago Cubs alternate site team. He faced the minimum in the eighth and recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Burl Carraway came in for the eighth and walked all five batters he faced. The second-rounder from 2020 threw just two of his 22 pitches for strikes.

South Bend has scored just five runs across their last four games, but they can still manage to get out of Beloit with a series split if they win the next three games.

Reliever Graham Lawson exited tonight’s game after being struck with a line drive.

Up next: RHP Derek Casey (0-1, 12.00 ERA) vs. Zach King (0-1, 7.71 ERA).

Game four of this six-game series starts tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. ET.