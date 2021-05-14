North Judson elementary, high school students team up to paint mural

Ind. (WNDU) - North Judson elementary and high school students have teamed up to paint a mural the same length as a football field.

The North Judson town council approached the schools at the beginning of March about sprucing up the walkway in front of Norwayne Field.

After several meetings, the two sides worked together to create a design that represents the significance the area has played in the North Judson community.

The students began working on the project yesterday, and have used lots of tape, chalk and paint to bring the mural to life.

“It’s just wonderful to have the kids involved, you know. Not only I’m sure they’re excited to get a day out of school and we get to come out here in the sun, beautiful day, and we’re out here painting. They’re working together and we’re doing something for the community,” says art teacher Joe Eskridge.

The 300-foot mural is expected to be complete this weekend.

You’ll be able to see the artwork on the sidewalk as you walk or ride along State Road 10 in front of Norwayne Field.

