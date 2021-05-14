Advertisement

More Summer-like Weather

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARMS UP FOR GOOD... As we do some years, we’re going to go from frost to summer in a week, and we probably stay there for the rest of May. And by the time you get to June, it’s hard to be too cool. The big question is rain. We have a “chance” to get some rain just about every day, but most areas probably won’t. Our first chance is this weekend. I would estimate that maybe 30% of us get a light shower or 2...the rest of the area stays dry. Later next week will be a more summer-like weather pattern, with warmth, higher humidity, and a pop-up thunderstorm in some areas each day...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and remaining milder. Low: 45, Wind: S 3-6

Saturday: Rather warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a shower late in the day...only 20%, though. High: Near 70

Saturday night: Variably cloudy with a light shower in some areas. Low: 50

Sunday: Maybe a morning shower in some areas, then warm with clouds and sunshine. High: 70

