Memorial service honors fallen officers in Berrien County

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A memorial service honors officers in Berrien County who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Peace Officer Memorial Day Service started at noon Friday at Lake Bluff Park in Saint Joseph.

That’s where the Berrien County Law Enforcement Officer’s Monument is located, and 20 officers were honored at the event.

A flower was placed on the monument representing each officer, and the service included the playing of bagpipes and taps.

“It allows the officers to come together. It allows their families to know that their loved ones have not been forgotten. I hope it shows the community that we are together as one,” Retired Saint Joseph Public Safety Officer Deniece Fisher said.

This service is hosted annually by FOP Blossomland Lodge #100.

