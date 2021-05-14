Mega Millions jackpot hits $430 million

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Someone out there may become a multi-millionaire tonight.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $430 million.

According to the lottery, this is only the second time it has surpassed the $400 million mark during the month of May.

The jackpot has been rolling since the last time someone won on February 16.

To win all that money, you have to match all five balls plus the mega ball.

