Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot hits $430 million

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Someone out there may become a multi-millionaire tonight.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $430 million.

According to the lottery, this is only the second time it has surpassed the $400 million mark during the month of May.

The jackpot has been rolling since the last time someone won on February 16.

To win all that money, you have to match all five balls plus the mega ball.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

Senator Braun releases statement in support of suspended teacher
Senator Braun releases statement in support of suspended teacher
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
More Summer-like Weather
How protected are you if you are fully vaccinated?
Vaccine Tracker: What risk do unvaccinated people pose to the public?
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast