Medical Moment: Bee venom therapy?

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This woman’s only relief from Lyme disease is bees!

Stinging away the pain of Lyme disease, in today’s Medical Moment.

300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.

If diagnosed early, antibiotics will wipe out the bacteria left behind in the blood before it spreads.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, some patients are turning to bees.

The scientists caution that more research is needed to find a safe and effective way to administer the bee venom.

And of course, health experts say people who are allergic to bees should not try this.

