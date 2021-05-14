Man charged in murder found not guilty by reason of self-defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged with murdering another man after a fight at a South Bend home is found not guilty.

The jury today found 20-year-old Ernest Clark Junior not guilty by reason of self-defense.

Back on March 1 of this year, Elijah Torres and Clark got into an argument that later turned into a fight at a home in the 1500 block of Liston Street.

Clark told authorities that Torres was threatening him with a large kitchen knife.

Clark says he fired a shot in the home to keep Torres away, but Torres still charged at him.

Clark ended up shooting Torres.

Torres was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

When looking through the home, investigators found the kitchen knife on a bed, but no proof of a warning shot inside the house.

