LaVine, Markkanen lead Bulls past Raptors, 114-102

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-102.

The Bulls pulled within two games of idle Washington with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot.

They led by 24 in the third quarter, with the Raptors holding out their best players, and came away with the win despite a big effort by Stanley Johnson.

LaVine scored 16 in the second half.

Markkanen made six 3-pointers - one shy of his season high.

Johnson led Toronto with a career-high 35 points.

5/13/2021 10:37:41 PM (GMT -4:00)