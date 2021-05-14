Advertisement

LaVine, Markkanen lead Bulls past Raptors, 114-102

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center...
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch, left, and guard Jalen Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-102.

The Bulls pulled within two games of idle Washington with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot.

They led by 24 in the third quarter, with the Raptors holding out their best players, and came away with the win despite a big effort by Stanley Johnson.

LaVine scored 16 in the second half.

Markkanen made six 3-pointers - one shy of his season high.

Johnson led Toronto with a career-high 35 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/13/2021 10:37:41 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
Only 1 parent shows up to discuss South Bend school bus issues despite frustration, outrage

Latest News

Another lackluster performance by the South Bend Cubs (2-6) offense led to the Beloit Snappers...
Offensive woes continue in 10-1 loss to Beloit
Notre Dame head coach Christine Halfpenny believes playing such a tough schedule exposed what...
Difficult ACC schedule helped Notre Dame women’s lacrosse learn their faults
He leads the team with 59 points from 23 goals and 36 assists.
Pat Kavanagh is Notre Dame men’s lacrosse’s offensive key
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Oshae...
Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133