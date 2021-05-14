Advertisement

Irish named top-20 regional host

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Frank Eck Stadium has been named as one of the top-20 potential host sites for NCAA regionals in June.

Notre Dame is one of two teams in the ACC selected, the other being Pitt.

The sites are pre-determined this year due to the pandemic.

Head coach Link Jarrett says for the Irish to be considered shows that their hard work is paying off.

“Earning that is simply the result of really good play and our facility could accommodate it,” Jarrett said. “I’m proud of the guys for being in that discussion. To think back a year and a half ago to have this conversation today, I don’t think many people would have thought that was coming. We did. But it’s just a reflection of what the guys have been able to do on the field plain and simple. That’s all it is.”

The final list of 16 regional sites will be announced on May 30.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

Nine different players found the back of the net and the Irish defense was stout for a full 60...
No, 5 Irish shutout Robert Morris, 16-0, in NCAA first round
Notre Dame head coach Christine Halfpenny believes playing such a tough schedule exposed what...
Difficult ACC schedule helped Notre Dame women’s lacrosse learn their faults
He leads the team with 59 points from 23 goals and 36 assists.
Pat Kavanagh is Notre Dame men’s lacrosse’s offensive key
Facing that tough of competition all season long has Notre Dame feeling confident heading in to...
Tough ACC schedule has prepared Notre Dame men’s lacrosse for NCAA Tournament