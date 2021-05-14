Irish named top-20 regional host

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Frank Eck Stadium has been named as one of the top-20 potential host sites for NCAA regionals in June.

Notre Dame is one of two teams in the ACC selected, the other being Pitt.

The sites are pre-determined this year due to the pandemic.

Head coach Link Jarrett says for the Irish to be considered shows that their hard work is paying off.

“Earning that is simply the result of really good play and our facility could accommodate it,” Jarrett said. “I’m proud of the guys for being in that discussion. To think back a year and a half ago to have this conversation today, I don’t think many people would have thought that was coming. We did. But it’s just a reflection of what the guys have been able to do on the field plain and simple. That’s all it is.”

The final list of 16 regional sites will be announced on May 30.

