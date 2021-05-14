Advertisement

Hemp store now open in Berrien Springs

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - B.C. Hemp company is now open in Berrien Springs.

The company is the newest storefront on Main Street.

B.C. Hemp was founded by three friends who are Berrien Springs alumni.

They say they’re trying to change the world around them and they’re excited to contribute to the community.

“Our feet are grounded here in Berrien Springs, our roots are in Berrien Springs, we are 2008 graduates of Berrien Springs High School so it’s great to be a part of the local community on a business stance as well,” says owner Jeremy Dybdahl.

B.C. Hemp company is open Monday through Friday 11 to 4.

