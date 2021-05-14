Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Perfect Weather to End the Week!

Lots of sunshine on Friday with an afternoon high approaching the 70s. Clouds and rain chances come back into the forecast over the weekend. The details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning. Some locations dropping into the 30s before the sun comes up. Lots of sunshine again to end the week will raise the high temperature a few more degrees. We will near 70 later in the day. High of 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Some clouds roll into the area later in the evening. Mild overnight with temperatures dropping into the middle 40s. Low of 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the day with the warm breeze from the South warming us back to 70 degrees by the afternoon. There is a slight chance of s sprinkle or a shower later in the afternoon, otherwise we remain dry through Saturday. High of 70.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds early in the day with more clouds later in the afternoon. The chance for some scattered light showers throughout the day. Still reaching near 70 by the afternoon. High of 70.

LONG RANGE: Monday looks to be the best chance for rain still through the first half of next week. Lots of cloud cover and scattered showers throughout the day. After this chance for rain, it does look like temperatures warm to the upper 70s to near 80 by the end of the week. Chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms come back into the picture by the middle of next week. The unsettled pattern sticks with us through next weekend all while remaining above average with regards to temperatures. Going from frost to summer very quickly.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, May 13th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 67

Thursday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

