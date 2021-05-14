Difficult ACC schedule helped Notre Dame women’s lacrosse learn their faults

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse is gearing up for their first round of the tournament and the ACC has been dominating all season long.

The Irish are 5-5 in conference play and made it to the ACC Tournament semifinals.

A total of 6 ACC teams made the tournament.

Notre Dame head coach Christine Halfpenny believes playing such a tough schedule exposed what the Irish need to work on.

“I think that when you’re playing the best of the best in and out and we’re one of them so we did this for other teams too, your blindspots are revealed against the top teams in the country,” Halfpenny said. “You can’t get away with anything when you’re going up against tough, fast, smart day in and day out in your competition. A lot was identified for us. We really focused you know hey these areas that maybe affected the outcomes of the game that we have to just double down on and get really really specific and focused on.”

Notre Dame’s quest for a National championship begins tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Robert Morris on ESPN3.

