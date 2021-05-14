Advertisement

Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt

Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPVI) - Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.

The university announced Wednesday it’s using the funds it received from the American Rescue Plan to reduce student debt.

Delaware State awarded $730,000 in debt relief to recent graduates facing financial hardship.

A total of 223 students each received about $3,300.

It made the difference in whether some students could graduate.

Delaware State administrators say it’s the least they could do for their graduates in this uncertain time.

Copyright 2021 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns
There's a boom in Pokemon trading card sales.
Pokemon trading card shortages
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees