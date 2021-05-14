Cassopolis nursing home celebrates after challenging year with parade

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A parade at a Cassopolis nursing home lifts everyone’s spirits after a challenging year.

Classic cars to clowns on bikes. That’s just part of what you’d find in the parade at Cass County Medical Care Nursing Home Friday.

“After the bad year last year, which we all know because of the pandemic, we decided to just celebrate spring, get everybody out in the fresh air,” Activity Director Diana Masters said,

Residents were able to enjoy the nice weather and nearing the end of the pandemic after such a challenging year.

“A lot of people have been locked up for awhile, and they’re tired. They want to come out and enjoy it and see something and have a good time,” Activity Aide Steve Jacko said.

Those helping with the parade say the residents have been looking forward to it all week and even helped make the decorations for the cars.

“They have been very excited, and we have some residents that are going to be in the parade too. We call them our eldest royalty,” Masters said.

Like Ardith Higley and her husband Carl who were the grand marshals of the parade.

“It’s awesome. The girls went to a lot of work,” Ardith said.

Ardith says despite the challenges this past year, she is grateful for those at Cass County Medical Care.

“It’s been tough, but it’s better than it was. This is an awesome place to be.”

