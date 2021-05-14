Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night.

Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn’t have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made 14 of 18 shots from the field - six on uncontested dunks - and hit 11 of 16 free throws.

The Bucks moved within a game of the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 playoff seed.

Justin Holiday led the Pacers with 26 points.

