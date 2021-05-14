Advertisement

Abreu, Dozier hurt in collision, leave White Sox-Royals game

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier lay near each other...
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier lay near each other after colliding along the first base line in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City third baseman Hunter Dozier were injured after colliding hard on the first base line in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.

Both players left the game. The White Sox said Abreu suffered a facial contusion and laceration.

The 2020 AL MVP also had a bruised left knee.

Tests for a concussion were negative.

His status is day to day.

Dozier also is out day-to-day with a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort.

After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down.

Abreu was running along the first base line while tracking the ball.

They ran into each about 20 feet from home plate.

Both dropped to the ground and were attended to by the medical staff.

5/14/2021 5:08:12 PM (GMT -4:00)

