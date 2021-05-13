Woman hurt in Cass County crash
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is recovering a crash Wednesday night in Cass County.
It happened just before midnight in the 10000 block of Pioneer Street in Marcellus Township.
Police say a car driven by a 29-year-old woman from schoolcraft hit another vehicle turning into a driveway.
She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The other driver was not hurt.
