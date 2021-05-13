Trial date set for murder of New Carlisle girl

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date is just 90-days away in the murder of a 6-year-old New Carlisle girl.

The body of 6-year-old Grace Ross was found in March in the woods near her apartment complex.

She had been strangled.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for the killing after he allegedly told police a shadowy man was controlling him and made him strangle the girl.

A date for a trial, or a waiver hearing, has been set for August 11, pending the outcome of a mental health hearing set for July 16.

