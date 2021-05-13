Advertisement

Tough ACC schedule has prepared Notre Dame men’s lacrosse for NCAA Tournament

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse is the six seed in this year’s tournament. The team thinks they should be seeded higher based on their body of work especially since the ACC is so tough.

Notre Dame is 7-3 on the year, but all three of those losses come at the hands of ACC opponents by a total of four goals.

All five ACC opponents made the tournament this year with North Carolina taking the top spot.

The Irish stunned the then one-seeded Duke Blue Devils back in April.

Facing that tough of competition all season long has Notre Dame feeling confident heading in to the postseason.

“You know you play in our league and you’re going to be playing teams that are going to be playing for championships week in and week out,” head coach Kevin Corrigan said. “There’s no question. I’m not worried. We have no trepidation about the level of competition or anything that we’re going to see. It’s not going to be any different from what we’ve seen the last month and a half. We understand what the challenge is and we also know that we’re up to it. It’s just a matter of playing well, preparing ourselves and not skipping any steps.”

Notre Dame’s quest for a national championship begins Saturday against Drexel in Denver.

The game will be played at 5 on ESPNU.

