Tips on preparing your lawn for summer

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring is here and you may have already started planting your flowers for the season.

If your plants have seen damage from the overnight frost, no need to worry.

Greg Leyes at Ginger Valley says you need to remove the damaged parts of the plants, and then water them thoroughly so you can strengthen the roots.

This will help the plants to recover.

And if you’re looking to keep your grass healthy this summer, it all starts with fertilizer.

“The main fertilizer you want to start thinking about now is one with a weed killer,” Leyes said. “And then we always seem to get into a drought situation coming into July and August especially. Make sure that you water properly. Lawns need one inch of water a week to stay green.”

Leyes also recommends waiting until it’s consistently warm to plant vining plants like tomatoes and watermelon.

