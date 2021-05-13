Advertisement

Tigers beat Royals 4-3, KC’s skid reaches 11 games

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Michael Fulmer greets catcher Eric Hasse after saving the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers’ 4-3 win to extend the Royals’ losing streak to 11 games.

Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice of Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos Santana and an RBI single from Salvador Perez.

Fulmer relieved Soto and got a popout from Jorge Soler and struck out Andrew Benintendi swinging to end it.

The Royals led the AL Central at the start of this skid but are now 16-20.

5/13/2021 5:35:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

