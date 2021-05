ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Health Department just rescinded its mask mandate.

The move comes after the CDC said today that vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask inside or outside.

The mask mandate was supposed to be in effect until May 27 but is now over.

St. Joseph County mask order is rescinded effective immediately. (St. Joseph County Health Dept.)

