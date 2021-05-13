South Bend Symphony Orchestra announces summer series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is announcing its “Indiana Trust Pops Series” this summer at Four Winds Field.

The series kicks off on June 2 with “Broadway Blockbusters.”

It continues June 19 with “The Music of The Queen.”

And it rounds up on July 1 with the “Patriotic Pops Season Finale.”

Tickets are now on sale on the South Bend Cubs’ website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.