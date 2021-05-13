South Bend Symphony Orchestra announces summer series
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is announcing its “Indiana Trust Pops Series” this summer at Four Winds Field.
The series kicks off on June 2 with “Broadway Blockbusters.”
It continues June 19 with “The Music of The Queen.”
And it rounds up on July 1 with the “Patriotic Pops Season Finale.”
Tickets are now on sale on the South Bend Cubs’ website.
