Advertisement

South Bend Cubs lose fifth straight game

DJ Artis doubled in a run in his first game back with South Bend after starting the year in triple-a Iowa.
(WNDU)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (South Bend Cubs) - The South Bend Cubs (2-5) dropped their fifth straight game Wednesday night, losing 8-3 to the Beloit Snappers (4-4) despite getting out to an early 2-0 lead.

The bottom of the order got things going in the third with Scott McKeon getting hit by a pitch and Reivaj Garcia singling down the line in left to start the inning. DJ Artis doubled in a run in his first game back with South Bend after starting the year in triple-a Iowa. Delvin Zinn followed by driving in Garcia on a sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-0.

Beloit got one back the next half inning with a two-out RBI-single from Thomas Jones but they stranded a pair and ended the inning with just the one run.

Chris Kachmar (4.2 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) showcased pinpoint accuracy early, striking out the side in the second and fourth inning and pitching efficiency through four frames. The right-hander surpassed his previous career high of six strikeouts but labored through a lengthy fifth inning.

Devin Hairston doubled for the second straight time in the fifth inning and came in to score for the second time on a Ricky Aracena single to left, Hairston was off on the pitch and scored easily. Aracena stole second and quickly moved up another 90 feet on a Kachmar wild pitch. Jones followed with a single, the third straight hit in the inning, over a drawn in infield and Beloit took their first lead, 3-2.

And the inning wouldn’t end there.

Connor Scott singled to right, sending Jones to third base, and Kameron Misner reached via a walk to load the bases. Misner was the fifth straight batter to reach base. Will Banfield drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and that forced Manager Michael Ryan to pull Kachmar with two runners aboard still in the fifth.

Tanner Jesson-Dalton came in and walked Griffin Conine on four pitches to load the bases. Up stepped Nic Ready who was just 1-for-20 on the year, and he launched a grand slam to put this one out of reach at 8-2.

Beloit retired 11-straight South Bend batters at one point and 17-out-of-18 from the third inning partially through the eighth. The Cubs managed one more run in the ninth with back-to-back doubles by Jacob Olson and Bryce Windham to leadoff the inning.

Eury Ramos (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K) looked strong in his third relief appearance of the season.

After starting the season 2-0, South Bend has fallen to 2-5.

Up next: RHP Max Bain (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Nicolas (1-0, 1.80 ERA).

The South Bend Cubs continue their series with game three against the Beloit Snappers tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m.

Most Read

A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in semi truck crash; vigil held for family
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Sale of former Hummer plant continues to inch forward

Latest News

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team runs on the field prior to a matchup with Syracuse at...
Notre Dame men’s lacrosse feels ‘disrespected’ with No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament
Christine Halfpenny high fives her team after the 15-11 win against Louisville on April 24, 2021.
Notre Dame women’s lacrosse feels confident heading into NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame baseball gets ready for the National Anthem ahead of its game against Valparaiso on...
Notre Dame baseball ready for a ‘breather’ before next series
Leaa Hanks celebrates a home run at Melissa Cook Stadium against Boston College on May 8, 2021.
Notre Dame softball rides 14-game winning streak into ACC Tournament