Shortages impacting local restaurants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There seems to be no shortage of shortages as Michiana restaurants try to bounce back from the pandemic.

At the Prized Pig in Mishawaka, they temporarily stopped serving brisket this week. “Brisket prices, like I said, have doubled in just a span of about a month, and you know, to pass it on to customers, they obviously probably don’t want to instantly pay double,” Prized Pig owner Jeremy Vohwinkle told 16 News Now.

Menu changes are also in store for Taphouse on the Edge. “We’ve definitely taken a couple of items off that are very hard to get,” said Jeff Morausky. “The commodity, (chicken) wings have been really hard right now, chicken is getting really hard.”

Morausky feels that large restaurant chains with big buying power are “obviously getting first dibs on a lot of this stuff that’s in large demand and shorter supply.”

It’s to the point where it’s hard for the restaurant owners to get their hands on ketchup packets and into sanitary gloves.

“The production lines haven’t caught up with everything that was slow for so long, and now it’s just trying to get all this product to all the different places, there’s not enough to go around,” Vohwinkle said.

Yet the restaurants carry on to the best of their ability. Both the Taphouse and the Prized Pig have yet to raise prices, although both are feeling pressure to do so.

“Every week, you know, we’re seeing what we can get. Using multiple suppliers, and you know, trying to piece that together. It’s definitely just another added challenge to the last year and a half,” surmised Morausky.

“We’re trying to educate people, that’s gonna be, you know, this is going to go on all summer, we’re gonna have issues with different products here and there and we just have to make the best of it,” said Vohwinkle.

