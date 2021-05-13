School City of Mishawaka employees to receive stipend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employees at School City of Mishawaka will see more money, courtesy of the government.

School leaders unanimously approved a stipend for all employees after the school district received $4.5 million in federal stimulus money.

Year-round, 12-month employees and school-year salaried employees will receive a $1,000 stipend.

School-year hourly employees will receive $750.

Employees staying within the school district through September 10 can receive a stipend.

