Ribbon cutting celebrates newly-restored park

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Elkhart at the newly-restored Roosevelt Park.

The park is located in an area of Elkhart that serves nearly 50 percent of school-age children. Before the recent renovations, the park had equipment that was more than 20 years old.

The park features new swings, new slides and a new jungle gym.

“The kids that are in those areas around here benefit from recreation and amenities like this. The families do as well. We are very excited about upgrading this park,” says Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

The city is hoping Roosevelt Park can be a place where all Elkhart residents can gather.

