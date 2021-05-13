One Tank Trips: South Haven, Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WNDU) -Folks are looking to explore this summer by heading to fun destinations that are great for the whole family.

16 News Now sent Jack Springgate out to find some hidden gem destinations you can visit on less than a tank of gas.

This time, I head up north to the shores of Lake Michigan where you can celebrate the summer with this one tank trip.

Today I’m exploring South Haven, Michigan, and while there are several communities along the lakeshore that make for great day trips, I wanted to show you why this place made me so excited to come here when I was growing up, and why I keep coming back now.

Roughly a half-hour from St. Joe and only a little over an hour away from South Bend, this welcoming beach community is much more than what you can see along the coastline.

“Go eat, you can go to the beach, you can go shopping, and you’ll never have to get back into your car to do that again. We’re one of the very few places that you can do that. You can easily walk from lighthouse to lighthouse, beach to beach. There are just so many things to offer in such a condensed space,” said South Haven Visitor’s Bureau Director Jennifer Sistrunk.

Along with their two public beaches, their new splash pad offers a new way to enjoy the water while staying onshore.

You also won’t have a hard time finding that special souvenir to remind you of your time here while checking out the shops downtown.

“A unique aspect is the hospitality of the locals. Things haven’t changed because the generations are still here. We’ve got third generations running restaurants, jewelry stores, resorts,” Sistrunk said.

Some people come to South Haven and spend all day at the beach, but it’s not for everyone when the waves are rough or when it gets crowded.

Now there’s a new way to play in the water at a place you wouldn’t expect.

Any new construction in South Haven during the past seventeen years got their sand here from the Lake Arvesta Farms property. In all that excavation, it created Lake Arvesta, and for the past two years, they’ve been building something here that will provide fun for the entire family all summer long.

There are several ways to enjoy the water here, whether it’s on their inflatable aquapark, on a boat, or riding behind one.

In fact, they partnered with the city to offer discounts on red flag days so people aren’t risking it in Lake Michigan.

“If there is a red flag day at the public beaches, please be safe, and there is another alternative than risking your family’s life and our paramedic’s lives,” said Lake Arvesta Farms Owner Brian deBest.

If dry land is more your thing, they have several walking trails, a game room, and twelve state-of-the-art pickleball courts.

Just when you thought there wasn’t room for anything else, they have plans for three new water slides, a full 18-hole mini golf and disc golf course, and rentable spaces along the lake.

“It’s just a private ground that you can enjoy family,” deBest says.

After a long day of making memories, you’ll want to find a place to refuel that everyone will enjoy, so look no further than Sherman’s Dairy.

From classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate to regional favorites like Blue Moon and Grasshopper people can’t seem to get enough of Shermans.

Their extra-large scoops and resident cows Blue Moo and Baby Blue also make this creamery an iconic stop.

“We’ve been around a long time through all the different flavors that we’ve made and you know making it in the back was a cool thing to do and then bringing it upfront, bringing it to our customers, selling it to our customers has just been a great time,” said Sherman’s manager Andrew Lowe.

The dairy started back in 1916 delivering milk. Ice cream production started in the 1950s as the younger generations took over the business.

They also took advantage of the fresh natural flavors that grow in the Southwest Michigan fruit belt, eventually making ice cream their sole product.

“We are family. We try to make sure our guests feel like family. It’s our 63rd season scooping ice cream. We’d love to keep it happening. We love what we do,” Sherman’s manager Hannah Felty.

Sherman’s no longer makes their own ice cream in-house because there is no replacing the original ice cream machine that churned its last batch a few years ago.

Now Hudsonville uses Sherman’s recipes at their Holland plant to make the batches that come to South Haven.

These are great ways to enjoy South Haven all summer long.

While you’re here you can check out some other things they’re known for like u-pick blueberry picking, the South Haven Maritime Museum with the Friends Good Will, and a number of nature trails and parks.

Whether this is your first time in South Haven or you’re a regular looking for something new, these hidden gems are sure to keep your family happy, together, and asking when they can come back.

