Notre Dame women’s lacrosse feels they’ve earned the right to play at home in NCAA Tournament

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse is getting started in the tourney and they’ll get home field advantage this weekend.

The Irish host Robert Morris in the first round Friday at Arlotta.

Arlotta has been good to them this season.

Notre Dame is 5-1 at home this year with their lone loss coming to top-ranked North Carolina.

Having the first two rounds at home is a welcome gift for the Irish that they feel like they earned.

“To play at home is always a goal of ours,” head coach Christine Halfpenny said. “To be able to have the first and second rounds go through South Bend is a big deal for us because again we love home field advantage, sleeping in our own beds, having that comfort and confidence that comes with being at home. Not too many variables outside of your control in your daily practices. Even just the toll that travel takes on you and we did, we travelled a lot this year. Doing what we did within our grueling ACC schedule because it was just that but then play at a very high level. We felt like we earned that. We absolutely did and we learned so much about ourselves.”

Notre Dame beat the Colonials 16-2 earlier this season in a game that was added at the last minute because of a COVID cancellation.

