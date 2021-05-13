Advertisement

Notre Dame women’s lacrosse feels confident heading into NCAA Tournament

The Irish will face Robert Morris, who Notre Dame beat 16-2 in their second game of the season.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team starts its postseason run on Friday, and the Irish will be on their home turf.

Notre Dame will host the first two rounds of the tournament. If they win both games at Arlotta Stadium this weekend, the Irish will be in the Final Four for just the second time in program history. The only Final Four appearance for the Irish came 15 years ago in 2006.

Irish head coach Christine Halfpenny feels good about where her team is at ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

“They are feeling very confident with where they are,” Halfpenny said. “They are very focused on where they want to go. We’re super excited about our Top 5 seed first home seed in as many years, five years, so that’s really exciting. We’ve been waiting for this. We are taking advantage of every moment we have together right now.”

That next big moment is the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish will face Robert Morris, who Notre Dame beat 16-2 in their second game of the season.

That game starts at 1 PM on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in semi truck crash; vigil held for family
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Sale of former Hummer plant continues to inch forward

Latest News

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team runs on the field prior to a matchup with Syracuse at...
Notre Dame men’s lacrosse feels ‘disrespected’ with No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame baseball gets ready for the National Anthem ahead of its game against Valparaiso on...
Notre Dame baseball ready for a ‘breather’ before next series
Leaa Hanks celebrates a home run at Melissa Cook Stadium against Boston College on May 8, 2021.
Notre Dame softball rides 14-game winning streak into ACC Tournament
Carter Putz celebrates after sliding into third following a bases clearing triple against Valpo...
No. 4 Irish rally to beat Valpo, 7-4