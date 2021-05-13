Notre Dame women’s lacrosse feels confident heading into NCAA Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team starts its postseason run on Friday, and the Irish will be on their home turf.

Notre Dame will host the first two rounds of the tournament. If they win both games at Arlotta Stadium this weekend, the Irish will be in the Final Four for just the second time in program history. The only Final Four appearance for the Irish came 15 years ago in 2006.

Irish head coach Christine Halfpenny feels good about where her team is at ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

“They are feeling very confident with where they are,” Halfpenny said. “They are very focused on where they want to go. We’re super excited about our Top 5 seed first home seed in as many years, five years, so that’s really exciting. We’ve been waiting for this. We are taking advantage of every moment we have together right now.”

That next big moment is the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish will face Robert Morris, who Notre Dame beat 16-2 in their second game of the season.

That game starts at 1 PM on Friday.

