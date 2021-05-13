Notre Dame softball rides 14-game winning streak into ACC Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The regular season is over and the postseason is right around the corner for Notre Dame softball as the Irish play in the ACC Tournament on Thursday.

The Irish enter postseason play on an absolute roll.

Notre Dame has won 14 straight ball games and the Irish have not lost since April 4th.

Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf says her team is peaking at the right time.

“I am thrilled with the way we are playing,” Gumpf said. “We’re playing well at the right time. At this point, just battle. The message to the team is find ways. They punch us, we punch back. It’s that simple. We battle and we find a way to win ballgames. That’s what the postseason is about.”

Notre Dame will play Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. First pitch from Louisville is at 1:30 PM on the ACC Network.

