Notre Dame men’s lacrosse feels ‘disrespected’ with No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team has spent this week preparing for the upcoming NCAA Tournament after Selection Sunday.

In this year’s big dance, the Irish are the No. 6 overall seed with a 7-3 overall record.

Many think the Domers should be a higher seed, including head coach Kevin Corrigan.

“We were disappointed in that,” Corrigan said. “Quite honestly, I think it disrespected what we did this year. Talk is cheap. It doesn’t matter what I think. If we feel that way, the only way we are going to prove it to anybody is to go out there and win games.”

That next game the Irish will look to win is against Drexel on Saturday in Denver.

That game gets started at 5 PM on ESPNU.

