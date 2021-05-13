Advertisement

Notre Dame baseball ready for a ‘breather’ before next series

Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett believes this time off will be beneficial.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team is currently on a eight-day break, after coming back to beat Valpo 7-4 on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the Irish had a mandatory day off and will spend a lot of this time off preparing for final exams.

Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett believes this time off will be beneficial.

“I think the guys are looking forward to a little breather because it’s been challenging,” Jarrett said. “The classes, the way we’ve had to do the COVID stuff since January 15. It’s been a challenge. I think maybe a little rest gets some of the arms refreshed. I think it will be a good thing.”

Notre Dame baseball will not play again until May 20th, which will be a three-game road trip against Virginia Tech for the last ACC series of the regular season.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby boy from South Bend is dead and two are injured after a crash in Miami County Monday...
Military medic tried to save baby who died in semi truck crash; vigil held for family
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
3 more Concord High School teachers placed on administrative leave
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana restoring work-search rule for jobless benefits
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit searching for information after teen dies from shooting injuries
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Sale of former Hummer plant continues to inch forward

Latest News

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team runs on the field prior to a matchup with Syracuse at...
Notre Dame men’s lacrosse feels ‘disrespected’ with No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament
Christine Halfpenny high fives her team after the 15-11 win against Louisville on April 24, 2021.
Notre Dame women’s lacrosse feels confident heading into NCAA Tournament
Leaa Hanks celebrates a home run at Melissa Cook Stadium against Boston College on May 8, 2021.
Notre Dame softball rides 14-game winning streak into ACC Tournament
Carter Putz celebrates after sliding into third following a bases clearing triple against Valpo...
No. 4 Irish rally to beat Valpo, 7-4