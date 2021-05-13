Notre Dame baseball ready for a ‘breather’ before next series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team is currently on a eight-day break, after coming back to beat Valpo 7-4 on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the Irish had a mandatory day off and will spend a lot of this time off preparing for final exams.

Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett believes this time off will be beneficial.

“I think the guys are looking forward to a little breather because it’s been challenging,” Jarrett said. “The classes, the way we’ve had to do the COVID stuff since January 15. It’s been a challenge. I think maybe a little rest gets some of the arms refreshed. I think it will be a good thing.”

Notre Dame baseball will not play again until May 20th, which will be a three-game road trip against Virginia Tech for the last ACC series of the regular season.

