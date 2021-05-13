Advertisement

Michigan House GOP proposes $80M to help recruit, retain police

By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are proposing an $80 million funding increase for law enforcement, including $47 million to help recruit and retain officers at a time a top Republican says the profession has been “beaten down” by anti-police sentiment.

The proposed spending will be added to a budget bill in the GOP-led House.

Incentives include signing bonuses for new officers, tuition assistance to attend police academies and stipends during recruits’ training.

Funding would incentivize the use of body cameras and community policing.

Sheriffs cite attrition and recruitment challenges amid calls for police reform and a national debate over deadly force.

