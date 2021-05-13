Advertisement

Man sentenced for shooting Taco Bell employee

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting a Taco Bell employee last year.

Nicholas Gay of South Bend pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated battery in the shooting, which happened at the restaurant on McKinley Avenue in Mishawaka back on March 6, 2020.

Gay was eventually arrested out of state on April 1.

He reportedly shot the worker after arguing with the manager over his order being incorrect.

