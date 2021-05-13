Irish fall in quarterfinals to No. 20 Virginia Tech

NOTRE DAME, Ind. -- Notre Dame (31-13) fell in the ACC Quarterfinals to No. 20 Virginia Tech (33-12) in a 4-1 game Thursday, the Irish’s first loss in more than a month.

Senior Alexis Holloway (13-7) shouldered the loss. Notre Dame is 4-1 against Virginia Tech on the season, and 29-8 in the series all-time. The loss ends Notre Dame’s 14-game win streak, which began April 7 and was the longest win streak for the Irish since a 19-game run in 2016 (Feb. 20 – March 22).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia Tech got off to a fast start, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second, off four hits. After the third run scored on an RBI double, the Irish made a pitching change, and junior Payton Tidd entered the circle for Notre Dame.

In the third, Tidd and the Irish sat the Hokies down in order. To lead off the fourth, senior Abby Sweet forced a Virginia Tech error to reach first, and stole second. Graduate student Katie Marino doubled to score Sweet for Notre Dame’s first hit and score of the day. Notre Dame loaded the bases, but was unable to score, and went to the bottom of the fourth down 3-1.

A Virginia Tech RBI triple brought in another run, but the Irish were able to get out of the inning without more scoring. The Irish again loaded the bases in the fifth, but were unable to score, and Tidd and Notre Dame sat the Hokies down in order in the fifth.

Sophomore Leea Hanks led off the sixth with an infield single, but was out on a fielder’s choice, and the Irish were again kept off the board. A Virginia Tech runner reached on a leadoff error, but after stealing second, Tidd got out of the inning without allowing her across the plate.

The Irish went three up, three down in the seventh, and Virginia Tech secured the win.

UP NEXT

The Irish will look toward the NCAA Softball Selection Show on Sunday, May 16. The show will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

