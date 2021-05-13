Advertisement

Heading toward summer!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUMMER ON THE HORIZON!! Here we go...going straight from frost to summer in a week. By later next week, we won’t be forecasting 30s for lows...we’ll be forecasting upper 50s to around 60 for the LOW temps. What a nice change. We’ll have some chances for rain as well...a slight chance Saturday night or early Sunday...a better chance on Monday...then scattered storms later next week...

Tonight: Clear skies and turning chilly again...not as cold, though. Low: 39, Wind: Calm

Friday: Mostly sunny and even a bit warmer. High: 68, Wind: W 3-6

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 45

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds and warm. Maybe a shower Saturday night. High: 70

