Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.(Source: Citrus County Fire Rescue)
By WWSB staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WWSB) - An SUV was destroyed Wednesday moments after its owner filled several containers with gasoline at a convenience store in Citrus County.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a vehicle fire in Homosassa shortly before 11 a.m., spokeswoman Cortney Marsh said.

The owner of the 2004 Hummer H2 had just filled four 5-gallon cans at the Texaco Food Mart on W. Grover Cleveland Boulevard.

Marsh said one person was injured, but they refused transport against medical advice.

Gasoline containers melted after a Hummer H2 caught fire Wednesday in Citrus County.
Gasoline containers melted after a Hummer H2 caught fire Wednesday in Citrus County.(Source: Citrus County Fire Rescue)

The Florida State Fire Marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified to coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the fire marshal’s office.

