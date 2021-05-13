Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warming Up with Lots of Sunshine

Full sunshine again as temperatures will continue to climb in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s and near 70 by the weekend. When do the rain chances return, the details are right here on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Areas of frost are possible during the morning with temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Full sunshine will warm us quickly into the afternoon. Highs likely reaching into the middle 60s for the first time in over a week. High of 66.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning chilly late under clear skies. Temperatures into the upper 30s for some, frost is unlikely. Low of 39.

FRIDAY: Highs keep inching up into the afternoon. Another day with lots of sunshine and a light breeze. High of 68.

SATURDAY: Some clouds return with sunshine continuing to warm up Michiana. The high likely reaching 70 in most locations with more clouds later in the day. High of 70.

LONG RANGE: Clouds increase by Sunday with rain chances becoming possible. A chance for showers on Sunday with more scattered showers likely by Monday. Clouds hang around with temperatures holding constant in the lower 70s for highs into next week. More shower chances follow this first system into next week. An unsettled and warm week is looking possible. Chances for showers or a few thunderstorms through the second half of next week. Remaining warm.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, May 12th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 61

Wednesday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

