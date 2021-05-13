Advertisement

Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is in jail after police say he wouldn’t leave a Michiana high school’s property while carrying a gun.

According to our partners at the Goshen News, the incident happened Tuesday at Concord High School.

54-year-old Edd Willhelm was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and criminal trespassing.

Officials say Willhelm refused to leave school property when asked by police.

It was then police found he had a gun while on school property.

