Elkhart Jazz Festival returning

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The rhythm returns this summer when the Elkhart Jazz Festival comes back in June after being cancelled due to COVID-19 last year.

The jazz festival will be held over four days at multiple locations in Downtown Elkhart, including the Lerner Theatre, the Wellfield Botanic Garden and other outdoor venues.

The festival has been an Elkhart tradition for more than 30 years, and the City of Elkhart is eager to have jazz fans enjoy live music once again.

“The jazz festival is a shining example of what makes Elkhart a wonderful place to live and work. When public, private, non-profit come together, and put on an event like this, it’s truly spectacular,” says Corrine Straight-Reed, Director of Communications & Quality of Place, City of Elkhart.

The Elkhart Jazz Festival promises to deliver a memorable weekend at a great price. For more information about the festival, visit elkhartjazzfestival.com.

