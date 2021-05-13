Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces concert lineup

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H fair is making a return this summer, and there’s plenty in store when it comes to music and entertainment.

The fair recently announced its concert lineup for 2021.

Including:

ZZ Top on July 24,

Tracy Byrd with special guest Mark Willis on July 26,

Chris Lane with special guest Morgan Evans on July 27, and

Darci Lynne on July 28.

Tickets go on sale May 28 on the fair’s website.

Prices vary for each performance.

