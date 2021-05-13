Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces concert lineup
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H fair is making a return this summer, and there’s plenty in store when it comes to music and entertainment.
The fair recently announced its concert lineup for 2021.
Including:
- ZZ Top on July 24,
- Tracy Byrd with special guest Mark Willis on July 26,
- Chris Lane with special guest Morgan Evans on July 27, and
- Darci Lynne on July 28.
Tickets go on sale May 28 on the fair’s website.
Prices vary for each performance.
