Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces concert lineup

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H fair is making a return this summer, and there’s plenty in store when it comes to music and entertainment.

The fair recently announced its concert lineup for 2021.

Including:

  • ZZ Top on July 24,
  • Tracy Byrd with special guest Mark Willis on July 26,
  • Chris Lane with special guest Morgan Evans on July 27, and
  • Darci Lynne on July 28.

Tickets go on sale May 28 on the fair’s website.

Prices vary for each performance.

