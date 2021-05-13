Advertisement

Elkhart ArtWalk returns

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual ArtWalk in downtown Elkhart makes a return for the first time since the pandemic began.

Plenty of people were out walking around the downtown area, with different art displays to see.

Several businesses, that took part in tonight’s event, displayed items that were created by local artists.

What also made tonight special was the fact that tonight marked 10 years since the ArtWalk began.

“It brings awareness that there’s in artworld in every community, Goshen has a fine outstanding, lot of arts there, as does Elkhart, they have the art league,” says local artist John Lantz. “It’s just a way of bringing people out and showing what they can do and that it’s more than just industry around here. That there is blooming art shows.”

Elkhart will host art-walk every second Wednesday from now until October.

